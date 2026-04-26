Finding a top-line electrician for urgent and small jobs in the Central Tablelands in the year 2026 is no easy matter for many home-owners but, if that’s your need, Scott Smith is your man.

Scott has decades of experience working on some of the major projects in the region but, decided after 25 years to head-out on his own.

“I run SDS Electrical – the ‘D’ is for the name of my wife, Darna – I started as an apprentice in 1993,” Scott revealed.

“Then I worked 20 years in mining at places like Nyngan and Cadia and, in 2018, I started out on my own,” he added.

After having worked on large industrial sites, the sole trader says he now focusses on the little things that matter…

“My thing is, I specialise on smaller jobs, for installations, light installations, and energy boards.

For full house fit-outs, I don’t do it, it’s not the type of job I’m after,” Scott explained.

However, he said, if you have an urgent repairs, emergencies, or upgrades that need doing, he’s your man.

“I you have an issue, I can get round there quickly; if it’s a safety issue, I’ll usually get round there that day,” Scott said.

“I recently had clients who had no power in their house, and I got round there as soon as.”

Helping people out of a fix and doing a top-quality job on the small jobs that are so important to homeowners and small businesses, is the type of work that offers the job satisfaction your simply can’t get on a giant mining or construction project.

If asked whether he misses the security and support you get working for a multinational company, his answer is an emphatic “no”.

“What happed was, the opportunity came-up, and I found-out I liked it,” Scott said.

“I enjoy providing that sort of personal service with the best-quality work,” he concluded.