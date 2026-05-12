Going for that great Aussie dream... a house of your own on a beautiful little block in the Colour City?

If you are, then why not turn to the top building team of Max Wadey and Jason Kelly from the aptly-titled local construction firm, Our House” Building, who have a combined six decades’ experience in the industry to make sure you get the job done right.

They’re also your go-to crew for everything else from renovations, additions, and a little granny flat out the back for the kids or other family members.

Best news of all, is that the downturn in activity for so many industries at the moment means that they’re ready to go, whenever you are.

“I’ve been doing this for 40 years, and it’s probably as quiet now as what it was in the 1982–84 and 1990–92 recessions,” Max told Orange City Life.

“We’re doing a couple of little jobs; we’ll take on everything in the way of building, and we’re both very experienced in the industry,” he added.

Partner Jason said, however, that their combined range of talents, trades, and experience, makes them the ideal outfit for that new home you’ve always dreamt of, from go to whoa.

“I’ve been in the industry since I started my apprenticeship way back in 2006,” Jason revealed. “That means that we’ve got plenty of experience between us in the cottage building industry, both Max and me,” he added.

With the company slogan “Your home is what we do” the two offer customers a broad vision, honest service, and great value. “Our goal then and now is to provide quality Australian builds on time and on budget,” s their promise.

“We offer a wide range of building services that include new, bespoke, additions, renovations, and restorations,” their website explains.

“We are dedicated to delivering outstanding results, using the latest technologies and construction materials, to ensure that your project is completed on time and within your budget.”

The two, Max revealed, enjoy the satisfaction of sitting down with landowners, working out what they want in their dream home, and making that dream a reality for so many local families.

“We can get onto any work you want done, obviously not right away, but fairly promptly,” Max said.

“We prefer working on new homes, it’s what we do,” Max concluded.