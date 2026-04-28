In the heart of Molong, one of its most significant heritage buildings has undergone a dramatic transformation, creating a unique opportunity that’s equally suited as a landmark private residence, boutique accommodation offering, hospitality venue, gallery, or commercial space.

The former Commercial Banking Company branch at 46 Bank Street, Molong, was built in 1876. Designed by the Mansfield Brothers in the Italianate style, the building stood for over a century as a financial institution at the centre of the community.

Behind its arched windows and beneath its ornate cornices, generations passed through its doors to deposit, withdraw, and conduct the daily rituals of commerce.

When the bank closed in 1998, the building remained vacant for over a decade. What followed was not simply a renovation but a considered and deeply respectful transformation. The current custodians undertook an extensive restoration, preserving the building's architectural integrity while carefully adapting it for contemporary living. The result is a residence of remarkable scale and atmosphere, where heritage detail meets modern Australian lifestyle.

The original banking chamber has been reimagined as a dramatic open-plan living space—its volume and light creating a sense of grandeur rarely found in private homes. The original bank vault, once securing money and documents, now serves as an intimate and unexpected library—an architectural conversation piece embedded within daily life.

Throughout the home, original features have been retained and restored: soaring ceilings, multiple fireplaces, cast iron verandahs, and the solid permanence of solid construction.

The former stables have been converted, and additional outbuildings, including a substantial shed and adaptable secondary spaces, open up a range of possibilities beyond residential use.

Set on over 2,000 square metres with dual street frontage and rear access, the property occupies a commanding position within Molong, just 25 minutes from Orange.

But what makes 46 Bank Street truly distinctive is not just what it is, but what it could become.

This is not simply a house. It is a legacy building, reimagined. And now, it awaits its next chapter.

Contact:

Ray White

Wade Clarke

0427 668 800