Visiting a parent, grandparent or other loved one living with Alzheimer’s disease can feel daunting, particularly when memory, communication or behaviour have changed. However, a calm and familiar approach can help make time together more comfortable and meaningful.

Alzheimer’s disease is the most common cause of dementia, which can affect memory, thinking, communication and behaviour. Healthdirect says people living with dementia may find it easier to communicate when others speak slowly, use short sentences, give one idea at a time and maintain a calm, reassuring tone.

Before visiting, family members can speak with the person’s carer or residential aged-care staff about the best time of day, recent changes in their wellbeing, favourite pastimes and anything likely to cause distress.

Dementia Australia advises that some people may be more alert in the morning or around midday, and says routine, including familiar greetings and regular visiting times, can provide comfort and structure.

Rather than placing pressure on conversation or testing a person’s memory, visitors can focus on shared moments. Looking through family photographs, listening to favourite music, reading a familiar book, enjoying a short walk or sharing a preferred snack may prompt positive memories and connection. Dementia Australia also suggests activities involving familiar objects, songs and pets where appropriate.

Visitors should introduce themselves clearly, even when they are well known, and avoid arguing, correcting or insisting that a person remember recent events. Dementia Australia advises people to stay present, use positive body language and accept that the person may communicate differently from before.

Children who are planning to join a visit to a loved one can be prepared with simple, age-appropriate explanations that dementia affects the brain and may cause the loved one to repeat questions, become confused or not recognise people. Children can be reassured that these changes are not deliberate and encouraged to participate in gentle activities such as drawing, sharing photos or singing.

Families seeking advice can contact the free National Dementia Helpline, operated by Dementia Australia, on 1800 100 500.