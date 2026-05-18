Australian homeowners are increasingly embracing “naturalistic gardens” as environmental awareness and sustainable living continue to shape landscaping trends in 2026.

The movement marks a shift away from highly manicured lawns and tightly controlled garden designs towards more relaxed outdoor spaces that encourage biodiversity, reduce water use and support local ecosystems.

Landscape designers and horticultural experts say naturalistic gardens focus on working with nature rather than against it. Native grasses, flowering perennials, edible plants and pollinator-friendly species are being integrated into home gardens to create spaces that are both visually appealing and environmentally beneficial.

The trend reflects growing concerns about climate resilience, water conservation and declining pollinator populations across Australia. According to the Australian Institute of Horticulture and Gardening Australia, gardeners are increasingly choosing hardy native plants that can better tolerate drought conditions and extreme temperatures.

Unlike traditional gardens that often rely on extensive pruning, fertilising and watering, naturalistic gardens adopt a more hands-off approach. Layers of vegetation and decaying plant matter help improve soil health naturally by increasing organic matter and supporting beneficial microorganisms.

The once-prized pristine lawn is also evolving, with many homeowners replacing sections of turf with mixed plantings, wildflower patches and groundcovers that require less maintenance and irrigation.

Water efficiency is another major feature of the trend. Rainwater tanks, drip irrigation systems and moisture-monitoring technology are becoming common additions in backyards as households attempt to reduce water consumption during increasingly dry conditions.

Naturalistic gardens are also blending beauty with practicality. Fruit trees, herbs and vegetable patches are now being incorporated into decorative garden layouts, alongside raised garden beds, trellises and outdoor entertaining spaces.

Edible landscaping has gained momentum in recent years as more people look to grow at least some of their own food amid rising grocery prices and increased interest in sustainable living.

Environmental groups say the approach can also provide important habitat for birds, bees and butterflies, particularly in urban areas where native vegetation has declined.

It's recommended that homeowners seek advice from local nurseries or landscapers to choose plants suited to regional conditions, soil types and rainfall patterns, particularly in areas prone to drought, frost or extreme summer heat.