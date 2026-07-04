Bold colours, luxurious fabrics and striking geometric designs are making a comeback in homes as Neo Deco emerges as one of the latest interior design trends capturing the attention of renovators and decorators.

Inspired by the glamour of the Art Deco movement of the 1920s and 1930s, Neo Deco reimagines the classic style for contemporary living, blending sophisticated aesthetics with modern comfort and functionality.

Interior designers say the trend is gaining popularity as homeowners look to create spaces with more personality and visual impact. Unlike the minimalist styles that have dominated in recent years, Neo Deco embraces rich colours, layered textures and decorative details that make a statement.

The style features a distinctive mix of modern materials including brass, chrome, marble and fluted glass, often incorporated into furniture, lighting and decorative accents. Curved sofas, sculptural armchairs and geometric side tables are commonly used to balance elegance with practicality.

Colour plays a central role in the Neo Deco look. Deep blues, emerald greens, charcoal tones and black are paired with metallic finishes such as gold and brass to create dramatic contrasts. According to design experts interviewed by Australian lifestyle publications including Home Beautiful and Belle, darker colour palettes have become increasingly popular as homeowners seek to create warm, cocooning spaces that feel both sophisticated and welcoming.

Architectural detailing is another hallmark of the trend. Decorative wall mouldings, bold cornices, statement mirrors and patterned flooring help evoke the grandeur associated with the original Art Deco era while remaining suited to contemporary homes.

One of the most noticeable revivals is velvet. Once considered a traditional fabric, velvet is now appearing in everything from sofas and bedheads to curtains and cushions. Designers say the material adds softness and luxury while complementing the strong geometric forms that define the Neo Deco aesthetic.

The renewed interest in decorative interiors reflects broader trends identified by the Housing Industry Association and home improvement retailers, which report continued spending on home renovations as Australians invest in upgrading their living spaces.

For homeowners looking to refresh a room without a major renovation, designers suggest introducing Neo Deco elements gradually through furnishings, lighting, artwork and textiles, creating a sense of luxury without overwhelming the space.