Australians are increasingly turning their backyards, patios and decks into stylish extensions of their homes, with outdoor living spaces becoming one of the most sought-after features in modern home design.

The trend reflects Australia's climate, lifestyle and growing desire for flexible spaces that can be used for relaxing, entertaining and dining throughout much of the year.

Gone are the days when a simple picnic table and a few folding chairs were enough. Today's outdoor spaces often include weather-resistant lounges, outdoor kitchens, dining zones, built-in storage and sophisticated lighting designed to create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor living areas.

The Housing Industry Association (HIA), Australia's peak residential building body, has highlighted the growing importance of outdoor living spaces in new home design, with alfresco areas now considered a standard feature in many new housing developments.

Durability remains a key consideration for homeowners investing in outdoor furniture. Materials such as teak timber and synthetic wicker continue to be popular because they can withstand Australia's weather conditions while requiring relatively little maintenance.

Today's outdoor heating options, such as electric infrared heaters and gas heaters, make the idea of being outside during a NSW winter a lot more bearable, too!

Outdoor design specialists also recommend investing in quality furnishings that will last for many years rather than cheaper alternatives that can quickly fade or deteriorate.

Functionality is another major focus. Outdoor kitchens equipped with barbecues, sinks, refrigerators and preparation areas are becoming increasingly common, while modular furniture and multi-purpose spaces allow families to maximise the use of available room.

Recent design trends have also seen patios transformed into "outdoor rooms", with dedicated areas for cooking, dining and relaxation.

Landscaping, privacy screens, potted plants and ambient lighting are also playing a larger role in backyard design. Layered lighting using lanterns, wall lights and solar-powered fixtures not only improves safety around pathways and steps but also helps create a welcoming atmosphere for evening entertaining.

Well-planned outdoor areas can increase a property's appeal and effectively expand usable living space, making the backyard one of the most valuable parts of the modern home.