What better way to celebrate a third anniversary of providing homeowners with the best furniture and fittings in the Central Tablelands than by offering bang-up storewide discounts on hundreds of items?

That’s what OzDesign at the Orange Homemaker Centre is doing, with great bargains on some of its bestsellers this week, new store manager, Marty Van Bockom Maas, explained. “We’re having a big sale storewide for our Birthday Week from October 6–12 with some great offers available,” Marty told Orange City Life. “It’s a bit of both, big discounts on selected items and further reductions storewide on a whole range of brands,” he added.

For anyone looking to set up home for the first time, moving house, seeking a sea change, or just wanting to update their furniture and fittings, OzDesign offers some of the best and brightest brands out there. “We offer a range of some of the most recognisable and prestigious furniture brands – many featuring Australian-made timbers – including Avoca, Charles, and Mango Creek,” Marty said. “We also have a number of brands made from beautiful timbers ranging from ‘messmate’ eucalyptus to mango hardwoods that are all sustainably sourced.”

Whatever your space or place, OzDesign has something that will lift its mood, ambience, and atmosphere. “We have everything to run small spaces into large spaces, or to make large spaces more intimate,” Marty explained. “We have modular and stand-alone lounges, in leather, fabrics, recliners, and Australian-made and custom-made styles.” One of the singular features OzDesign specialises in is a range of wall decorations that give your home its very own style, Marty revealed. “Something distinctive to our store is our artwork collection including amazing prints, canvases, mirrors, and rugs to give your home a unique feel. “These artworks may make you feel or remind you of something, a holiday, trip, or special occasion with quite a lot of variety from landscape, portrait, traditional, and abstract,” Marty said.

Its range includes everything you need to make your house a home or your flat your happy abode. This includes dining tables and chairs, lounges and seats, coffee tables and curtains, sofas and sideboards, buffets and bookcases, storage units and side tables, ottomans and footstools, benches and bar chairs, and everything else in between. Bedroom furniture includes beds, bureaus, cupboards, dressers, mattresses, wardrobes, and tallboys.

“We also have a super range of quilts, covers, sheets, and pillows to ensure you get a good night’s sleep,” Marty said. “Whatever you need for home and comfort, come down and see us, and remember that it’s our birthday!” he concluded.