Parents looking to improve their children’s behaviour may be better off reaching for praise rather than punishment, with parenting experts and child development organisations increasingly advocating positive reinforcement as one of the most effective behaviour management tools.

Positive reinforcement involves recognising and rewarding desirable behaviour, encouraging children to repeat those actions in the future. Simple gestures such as praising a child for sharing, helping with household tasks or waiting patiently can have a lasting impact on behaviour and confidence.

According to the Australian Government-supported Raising Children Network, positive attention and praise are powerful ways to guide children towards positive behaviour, while also helping them feel secure, valued and loved. The organisation says children are more likely to repeat positive behaviours when parents notice and acknowledge them.

Examples of positive reinforcement can include verbal praise, extra playtime, choosing a favourite bedtime story or spending quality one-on-one time together. Parenting experts recommend making praise specific, such as saying “Well done for packing away your toys” rather than offering a general “good job”, helping children understand exactly which behaviour is being encouraged.

The approach contrasts with punishment-based strategies that rely on fear of consequences. While consequences can still play a role in setting boundaries, the Raising Children Network says a positive approach to discipline should focus on praise, encouragement, rewards and strong parent-child relationships.

The network also notes that children learn positive behaviour through consistent guidance, role modelling and clear communication, rather than simply trying to avoid punishment.

The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne similarly advises that children develop positive behaviours through connection, encouragement and practice, with supportive relationships playing a key role in healthy emotional development.

Parents whose children continue to experience significant behavioural difficulties are encouraged to seek advice from a GP, child and family health nurse, psychologist or other qualified professional.

Experts say that while every child is different, celebrating small successes and recognising positive behaviour can help build confidence, strengthen family relationships and create lasting habits that benefit children well into adulthood.