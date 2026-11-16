Generating your own electricity and collecting your own water can offer greater independence and lower household bills, but self-sufficient homes require careful planning and ongoing maintenance.

Going off-grid means disconnecting from the electricity network. A more fully self-sufficient home also provides its own water supply and manages wastewater, bringing additional responsibilities for owners.

The Australian Government’s energy.gov.au website says off-grid electricity can be worthwhile in remote areas where connecting to the network is expensive or impractical. However, keeping a grid connection remains the most cost-effective option for most properties, it says.

Stand-alone solar systems need substantial battery storage and controls, often supported by a petrol or diesel generator during extended cloudy weather. Although electricity bills disappear, upfront costs are considerably higher than for grid-connected systems.

Those costs vary with household demand. In 2024, ABC News profiled a Victorian off-grid homeowner whose installation, comprising 65 solar panels and a 46-kilowatt-hour battery system, cost $74,000. That was one household’s experience, rather than a standard price.

Good building design can reduce the energy required. The Australian Government’s Your Home guide says orientation, insulation, glazing and shading can work together to maintain comfortable temperatures and reduce heating and cooling needs. These principles can also be incorporated into existing homes.

Water independence requires similar attention. NSW Health says properly installed and maintained rainwater tanks can provide a safe supply, but contamination from animal droppings, debris and roofing materials must be managed. It recommends clearing gutters every three to four months and inspecting tanks for sediment every six to 12 months.

Wastewater adds another consideration. The NSW Office of Local Government says household sewage systems require council approval to install and operate, with owners responsible for keeping them working properly.

For prospective buyers or builders, the practical starting point is to assess household consumption, obtain specialist system-design advice and check council requirements before committing.