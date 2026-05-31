Not every family lives in a home with enough space for each child to have their own room. It’s common for multiple siblings to sleep in the same bedroom, but sharing the space can be a source of friction. If you’re in this situation, here are a few tips to help your children make the most of rooming together.

Express your expectations

Establish clear rules. Set a bedtime and explain the expected behaviour. For example, if the younger child goes to bed earlier, the older one should understand that they must stay quiet at bedtime. However, you can give them permission to read or draw for a short time before lights out.

Do your children love to talk and laugh together? Give them about 15 minutes to chat before turning off the lights. Then, encourage calm and quiet.

Divide the space

Give each sibling a little privacy by ensuring each has their own personal area in the room. Use a curtain, a screen or a piece of furniture to create a divider between the beds. Additionally, provide individual storage for belongings – a shelf or chest, for example – where each child can keep items they don’t want to share.

Studies have shown that sharing a bedroom can have real benefits for your children. Siblings who share a room have a stronger bond with one another, developing greater respect, mutual support and a stronger sense of security.