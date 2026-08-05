During these cooler months, there’s nothing quite like an old-fashioned wood fire to keep the cold at bay and create a wonderful warm and welcoming atmosphere in your home.

However, not all of us have the space or inclination for a messy woodpile out the back, with the work of chopping, splitting and storing tonnes of timber at a time.

The alternative – buying bags of kindling and pre-split wood at petrol stations and home improvement franchises – is costly and a continual annoyance. And what happens on that cold winter’s night when you run out?

That’s why Sean Ryan’s innovative new venture, Wood on Wheels, is the perfect solution. Mr Ryan delivers a wheelie bin full of split, dried, ready-to-burn timber at regular intervals or whenever you want, to your door.

An entrepreneur at heart, he first got the idea for solving the annual woodpile dilemma after witnessing the scheme operate successfully in other locations.

“I’ve seen similar things started in the big cities and I like new business ideas, and I thought I’d enjoy it day-to-day, helping people and providing a useful service,” Mr Ryan told Orange City Life.

“I’ve been going now for a couple of months, and it’s really taken off; we have quite a few customers already,” he added.

The best part of the program is that this top-quality fuel is delivered straight to your door in an easy-to-access, specially-marked portable container.

“It comes in a standard wheelie bin with premium-cut firewood; the idea is to convert customers from the bagged wood sold at the servos and hardware stores.

“The wood is all split and we fill the bins with beautiful burning box wood (native gum) we get from out past Nyngan,” Mr Ryan revealed.

The program, he explained, involves regular drop-offs to your property as and when you need a refill.

“It basically works as an exchange program, usually on each Thursday, with 100 kilos of wood for $110 weekly or $120 fortnightly, with a one-off delivery costing $130,” he explained.

The system, he believes, is the perfect solution for homeowners who want top-quality timber ready to go, day and night.

“It’s convenient, economical, and already split; it’s far better burning than your bagged wood, and better for your burner also,” Mr Ryan said.

“On a wet day, you can have it still sitting at the back door, under cover, dry and ready to go,” he concluded.