With spring well underway and summer approaching, lighter fabrics, fresh flowers and touches of colour can refresh Australian homes without a major decorating overhaul.

A seasonal update can begin with what is already in the cupboard: swapping cushion covers, rearranging ornaments or bringing a favourite vase back into use.

Colour without commitment

Dulux’s Australian Colour Forecast features sage, spearmint and olive greens alongside gentle pinks, dusty rose and warm, earthy neutrals.

These offer inspiration rather than a compulsory shopping list. Try introducing a preferred shade through a cushion, lampshade or decorative pot before committing to paint or furniture.

Lighter layers

Pack away heavy quilts and chunky throws as overnight temperatures rise, replacing them with lighter bedding and cotton or linen accessories.

Interiors publication Home Beautiful recommends changing a few cushion covers or a bed throw, rather than replacing everything. Floral patterns can add a seasonal touch, while plain fabrics offer flexibility as tastes change.

Window coverings deserve a more practical approach. The Government’s energy.gov.au advises that close-fitting curtains with light-coloured blockout backing help limit summer heat gain.

Keep effective blinds or lined curtains available and close them during hot days, even if sheer curtains provide the lighter look you want.

Natural textures

Rattan trays, wicker baskets and woven planters can introduce texture through small accessories.

Before buying, try moving existing pieces between rooms. A basket previously used for winter blankets could become storage for magazines or a decorative cover for a plant pot.

Flowers and greenery

Fresh flowers and potted plants bring garden colour indoors. Use a small arrangement on a dining table or entryway console, leaving enough space for everyday activities.

ABC Gardening Australia presenter Sophie Thomson recommends starting flower arrangements with a clean vase and fresh water, cutting stems at an angle and removing submerged leaves to prevent decay and bacterial growth.