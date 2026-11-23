Seasonal decorations, a well-organised kitchen and early conversations with guests can help households prepare for Christmas while keeping costs, stress and safety in mind.

Decorating need not involve buying an entirely new collection. Use seasonal foliage, native flowers and reusable handmade decorations to give the home a festive feel.

As budgets get tighter, many Aussies are coming around to a simpler way of decorating their homes. Use fabric and ribbon to wrap presents, keeping the materials for future celebrations.

Before hanging lights, Queensland’s Electrical Safety Office recommends checking plugs, leads and lamp holders for damage. Indoor lights should never be used outside, even on verandahs, and decorative lighting should be switched off before bedtime or leaving home.

Keep electrical leads away from walkways and ensure outdoor connections are weatherproof. The safety office also recommends testing smoke alarms and safety switches before decorating.

Preparing to host family and friends starts with agreeing on the essentials. Hosts should discuss dietary requirements, drink preferences, food contributions and gift-giving expectations beforehand.

It's both practical and enjoyable to share meal preparation among family members – most guests would appreciate that the host’s available time is not endless, and neither is their energy and budget. If you're a guest, offer to help in some way.

As guests arrive, allowing them to choose their seats can also help them feel comfortable.

Making Christmas guests comfortable involves more than setting the table, particularly when older relatives, young children or overnight visitors are joining the celebrations.

Before guests arrive, check that everyone can move comfortably through living areas. This includes clearing clutter and electrical cords from walkways, securing loose rugs and ensuring steps are well lit. Chairs with solid armrests can also make sitting down and standing up easier. For overnight visitors, provide an accessible bedside light and keep essentials within reach.

Summer temperatures deserve attention when planning lunch or outdoor activities. NSW Health identifies older people, babies and young children among those particularly vulnerable to hot weather. Keep drinking water readily available and provide a cool place to retreat. Closing curtains and blinds against the sun can help keep indoor spaces comfortable.

If celebrations include swimming, agree explicitly on who is supervising children. Royal Life Saving Australia warns that gatherings can create a false sense of security when adults assume somebody else is watching.

Nominate a responsible adult and arrange a direct handover whenever that person steps away. Children under five should remain within arm’s reach in the water, and pool gates must never be propped open.

In the kitchen, fridge space deserves as much attention as the menu. The NSW Food Authority advises keeping home fridges below 5 degrees Celsius and avoiding overcrowding, which restricts airflow. Chilling drinks in an esky with ice can free space for perishable food.

The authority recommends keeping salads refrigerated until serving, separating raw meat from ready-to-eat food and refrigerating leftovers within two hours. Cooking for larger groups can increase food-poisoning risks because domestic kitchens are not designed for large-volume catering.