Moving into a new house or apartment can be exciting, but unfamiliar surroundings, disrupted routines and a long list of jobs can also make the first few days stressful.

Healthdirect Australia notes that major life events can trigger stress and recommends breaking tasks into smaller, manageable steps rather than trying to accomplish everything at once. That approach can also make settling into a new home less overwhelming.

One of the simplest ways to create familiarity is through everyday routines. Set up the coffee machine in its usual spot, arrange frequently used kitchen items where they are easy to reach and establish familiar morning and bedtime habits. Healthdirect says repetition is important in establishing habits and recommends linking regular activities to consistent times and places.

Familiar objects can also help personalise an unfamiliar space. Photographs, favourite cushions, books, artwork and other frequently seen possessions can be unpacked before less important boxes, while furniture can be arranged to suit the way the household actually uses each room.

Scents can contribute to the atmosphere too, whether through cooking a favourite meal, fresh flowers or a familiar fragrance. However, ventilation should not be forgotten. The Australian Government’s YourHome says indoor air quality can be affected by smoke and volatile organic compounds from furnishings, cleaning products and other sources, and recommends good ventilation to prevent pollutants accumulating indoors.

Anyone using candles to create a familiar scent should also take care. Fire and Rescue NSW says many residential fires it attends are caused by unattended candles and advises keeping them away from curtains and other flammable materials, placing them on a secure base and extinguishing them whenever leaving the room or going to bed.

There are practical jobs to tackle as well. Service NSW advises people moving home to update addresses attached to licences, vehicle registrations, electoral enrolment and other government services where applicable.

Rather than trying to perfect every room immediately, establishing familiar routines and creating one or two comfortable, functional spaces first can make a new address feel like home much sooner.