Keeping a home comfortable through cold winters and hot Australian summers can take a sizeable bite out of the household budget, but relatively simple changes can reduce energy use without sacrificing comfort.

The Australian Government’s energy.gov.au says heating and cooling can account for up to half of household energy use, depending on factors including climate, insulation, shading and the design of the home.

One of the easiest savings comes from adjusting the thermostat. Government advice recommends setting heating between 18C and 20C in winter, and cooling between 25C and 27C in summer. Each additional degree of heating in winter or cooling in summer can increase energy use by about 5 to 10 per cent.

Make nature work for you, too. During winter, open curtains when the sun is shining (yes, there could still be some cooler days this month!) and close them before dark to retain warmth. In summer, closing curtains or blinds during the hottest part of the day can reduce heat entering the home. Only heat or cool occupied rooms and close internal doors where practical.

Fans can also help at both ends of the thermometer. In summer, they are considerably cheaper to operate than air conditioning, while reversible ceiling fans can circulate warm air that has collected near the ceiling during winter.

Draught-proofing is another inexpensive year-round measure. Energy.gov.au says sealing gaps around doors, windows, floors and skirting boards can cut heating and cooling costs by up to 25 per cent.

Hot water also deserves attention, accounting for about a quarter of household energy use. Shorter showers, low-flow showerheads, cold-water clothes washing and waiting until the dishwasher is full can all reduce consumption.

Finally, keep heating and cooling equipment clean and well maintained. The Australian Government recommends cleaning air-conditioner filters, vents and louvres and arranging servicing before periods of heavy use.

Combined, these relatively small habits can help households keep energy costs under control throughout the year.