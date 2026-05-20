As homes and apartments continue to shrink in size, creative storage solutions are becoming increasingly important for households with limited cupboard and closet space.

Property analysts and housing researchers have noted growing demand for compact housing in capital and major regional cities, with many newer apartments offering less built-in storage than traditional family homes. The trend has prompted homeowners and renters alike to look for practical ways to reduce clutter while maximising living space.

One increasingly popular solution is the use of portable clothes racks. Available in a wide range of styles, colours and sizes, the movable racks can provide additional hanging space for coats, shirts and dresses without requiring permanent installation. Many modern designs also include shelves for shoes or storage baskets, helping free up floor space in bedrooms and entryways.

Under-bed storage is another simple but effective option. Low-profile plastic containers or fabric storage bags for seasonal clothing, spare linen and shoes are recommended. In smaller homes, making use of otherwise wasted space beneath beds can significantly improve storage capacity without affecting the room’s layout.

Hooks and wall-mounted organisers are also growing in popularity, particularly in apartments and homes where floor space is limited. Entryways, bathrooms and bedrooms can benefit from simple wall hooks used for hats, jackets, handbags and bathrobes, helping reduce visual clutter and keep frequently used items accessible.

Interior designers say multifunctional furniture is also becoming a key feature in Australian homes. Beds with built-in drawers, ottomans with hidden storage and coffee tables with shelving can provide extra room without making spaces feel overcrowded.

The rise of minimalist living and home organisation trends has further encouraged Australians to rethink how they use available space. Regular decluttering helps avoid unnecessary accumulation of clothing, household items and unused belongings.

Housing and sustainability experts also note that better organisation can reduce overconsumption by helping households keep track of what they already own.

For renters or homeowners struggling with limited storage, try tailoring solutions to the size and function of each room rather than relying on one-size-fits-all systems.

With thoughtful planning and creative furniture choices, even homes with very few closets can remain tidy, functional and visually appealing.