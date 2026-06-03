With residential installation of solar panels definitely the flavour of the month for many home-owners seeking to reduce their power bills, a long-standing local business with roots dating back more than a century has just been named the top dealership in Australia.

The Colour City-based Solahart Central Tablelands recently took-out the 2025 Solahart Dealer of the Year award at the brand’s 2026 National Conference after being recognised as the top performer across a national network of more than 60 stores.

Part of Orange Electrical Works Pty Ltd (established in 1921), the business employs 37 locals and services a region ranging from Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Cowra, Lithgow, Molong, Canowindra, and Oberon.

The local team also now services about 32,000 square kilometres across the region with their award reflecting their commitment to going “above and beyond” for the local community, Solahart Central Tablelands Dealer Principal, Lloyd Gilbey said. “We are incredibly proud to have been recognised as the 2025 Solahart Dealer of the Year,” Mr Gilbey said.

“This award speaks to the confidence our customers place in us and the dedication of our local team, who are committed to delivering quality solutions for families and businesses every day,” he added.

Solahart’s range includes solar power systems, battery storage, solar water heaters and solar-smart electric water heaters, designed and manufactured to withstand harsh Australian conditions, Solahart General Manager Stephen Cranch explained.

“Congratulations to Central Tablelands on this well-deserved recognition,” Mr Cranch said.

“It is a true reflection of their strong performance and continued commitment to supporting customers from Oberon to Orange,” he added.

Orange Electrical Works Pty Ltd is a long-term local business that has built a strong reputation in the electrical field and has evolved to offer innovative solar solutions, adapting to diverse customer needs.