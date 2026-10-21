Have you noticed an increase in metal outdoor installations with a rich orange-brown finish? These creations are made from Corten steel, a durable and eye-catching material.

Composition: Corten steel is made by combining copper, chromium, nickel and phosphorus with traditional steel. This alloy protects the metal’s surface from oxygen by developing a protective layer of rust. This layer is so dense that corrosion cannot penetrate the structure, which prevents any future deterioration. Unlike ordinary rust, this outer layer, also called a patina, reaches maturity after several months to a few years. Over time, the colour changes from bright orange to a deep brown.

Uses: Originally used for railway equipment and later embraced by avant-garde artists and architects, Corten steel now appears in a wide range of landscaping features, including fountains, outdoor fireplaces, decorative panels, garden edging, planters and fences.

Corten steel is praised for its exceptional durability – it can last more than 50 years. It also requires minimal maintenance. All you have to do is rinse it with water if it becomes dirty. If you want to preserve a specific shade, apply a clear sealant once the desired colour is achieved.