With winter on the way, now’s the time to look to ensure your outdoor plumbing fixtures are all up to scratch.

If something does go wrong, however, call Shane Webster and the crew at Webflow 24/7 Plumbing, who’ll be round right away.

“We’ve got a 24-hour number for any emergencies that answers all of the time,” Shane explained. “We can respond — even on weekends — almost always on the same day; we get in and get it done as quickly as possible,” he added.

He and his team concentrate on being there when they’re needed most, for everything from a burst pipe to a blocked drain, and to gas and tap leaks.

“We specialise in maintenance work, repairs, and emergency plumbing for both residential and commercial, we get the scraps other plumbers don’t want!” he laughed.

Life-long local, he knows exactly the problems that can arise on frosty mornings and cold nights as sudden contraction impacts stressed metals and joints.

“I’ve been doing this more than 10 years, I’m Orange born-and-bred, and I know what the cold can do with burst pipes and frozen taps.

“We usually get a bit of a winter rush from about this time of year so, yeah, it does happen.”

For those worried about cold winter early mornings, Webflow also offer inspections of plumbing to ensure it’s ship-shape for the months ahead.

“We can come down and do preventative maintenance, looking at issues like exposed pipes and getting them insulated, and renewing old and decaying infrastructure,” Shane said.

“Hot and cold pipes do start to corrode and can break over-time, getting them checked now, can save you heartache later,” he concluded.

Whether it’s Orange, Bathurst, Blayney, Molong, and surrounds, for 24-hour immediate response to emergencies, call 0475 862 669, or go to: https://webflowplumbing.com/ for the “Best in the West”.