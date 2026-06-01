If you’re a new or expectant parent, buying a family home may be on your to-do list. While you can’t anticipate everything you’ll need in the coming years, here are some essential features to keep top of mind as you shop for your dream home.

• A home on a quiet street in close proximity to a playground. Ideally, the route to the park should have footpaths the entire way.

• A room or space with plenty of storage to keep jackets, dirty shoes and other clutter from spilling into the main living space.

• Bedrooms on the same level. This is practical for nightly feedings and gives both you and your kids peace of mind.

• A bathtub, preferably one that’s easy for kids to access and has an extra hand-held shower head and make sure the hot water system meets current regulations to avoid nasty burns.

• Stairs that are easy to baby proof. Avoid wide staircases that won’t fit a safety gate and railings with large gaps between the rungs.

• An easy-to-access toilet, for example on the main floor if you're in a multi-level home. This is helpful for potty training so your child has quick and easy access to a toilet.

• Cupboards that are already childproof or can easily be modified to be childproof. Once your toddlers start walking, there's nothing they enjoy more than opening cupboard doors and exploring what's inside!

To ensure you find the right home for your family, work with a real estate agent who’s familiar with the area where you want to live.