If you’re in the market for a new garage door, there’s more to the decision than simply picking a style. Choosing the right door can enhance your home’s look, improve energy efficiency and boost security, experts say.

When comparing options, material is key. Steel is durable and relatively low maintenance, aluminium resists rust and wood offers a classic aesthetic but requires more upkeep. Each material also influences cost and performance.

Panel style and configuration affect both appearance and functionality; options range from smooth, embossed and patterned panels to wood-look finishes, and some models include windows to let in natural light.

Colour choice should complement your home’s exterior – neutral tones like white, grey, brown and black are timeless, while bold or two-tone finishes can modernise your facade.

Insulation is another important factor. Garage doors with insulation improve energy efficiency by stabilising temperatures inside the garage and adjacent rooms, reducing noise and cutting heating and cooling costs. Insulated doors use materials like polystyrene or polyurethane with varying R-values, which measure resistance to heat flow – the higher the R-value, the better the insulation. Effective insulation can make a noticeable difference in both comfort and efficiency, particularly if the garage is attached to living spaces.

Costs for new garage doors in Australia vary widely depending on type, size, materials and features. Basic roller doors typically range from about $600 to $3000 for supply, while sectional doors can run from roughly $850 to $7000 or more. Professional installation usually adds to the overall price.

Other variables such as automatic openers, hardware quality and custom designs can also influence total cost, so it’s advisable to seek multiple quotes from local specialists to ensure you get the best fit for your budget and needs.