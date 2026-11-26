Buying an accessible home means looking beyond the number of bedrooms to consider whether everyday tasks – from entering the property to taking a shower – can be managed safely and independently.

The Australian Government’s Your Home guide cautions that a home described as “liveable” may not accommodate someone with higher access needs. Buyers should assess the property against their household’s particular requirements.

The consequences can be significant. A wheelchair user told the ABC last year that they still needed help operating taps and reaching her oven more than a year after buying her home.

A single-storey layout is a useful starting point, but access from the street or parking area matters too. Look for a step-free route and sufficient space to move through entrances. For multilevel properties, Your Home recommends a ground-floor living area, kitchen, accessible bathroom and space suitable for a bedroom.

Measure usable doorway openings, rather than the door panels themselves. The Australian Building Codes Board’s Liveable Housing Design Standard specifies an 820-millimetre minimum clear opening for the designated entrance. This is a baseline design provision, rather than a guarantee that a property will suit every wheelchair user.

Bathrooms deserve close inspection. Your Home recommends showers without raised hobs, slip-resistant surfaces and adequate circulation space. Reinforced walls around showers, baths and toilets can allow grab rails to be installed later. Check whether the layout accommodates the person’s mobility equipment and assistance needs.

Practical details also count: reachable switches and power points, suitable kitchen benches and easy access to regularly used appliances. Government guidance also encourages buyers to consider proximity to public transport, shops, doctors, family and friends.

Give real estate agents a clear list of essential features. If a property advertises Liveable Housing Australia certification, ask to see its assessment certificate and check the performance level.