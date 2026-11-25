Did you know there’s a whole variety of Advent calendars out there, not just the ones filled with chocolate? With the holidays approaching, would you like something different to treat a loved one – or yourself? Why not try one of these unique options?

For coffee and tea lovers

Many coffee shops and tea houses offer Advent calendars in which each door hides a tea bag or a portion of ground beans. Enjoy your favourite morning beverage and start your December days off right with this one.

For cheese connoisseurs

You read that right: you can get calendars that let you discover fine cheeses from your region or farther afield for 24 consecutive days. What else could a cheese lover ask for? Check with your grocer or local cheese shop to learn about product availability.

For beer lovers

Want to treat that family member who loves discovering craft beers? Specialty retailers offer Advent boxes of beer every year, featuring carefully selected, exceptional products.

For moments of well-being

Spoil your partner or someone special with an Advent calendar containing bath products, soaps or scented candles. Let them pamper themselves before the string of family gatherings kicks off.

Don’t hesitate to ask your preferred local shops if they offer Advent calendars with surprises beyond the traditional chocolate treats. Happy Holidays!