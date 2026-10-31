For Australians renovating their kitchens or building a new home, choosing the right cooking appliances is an important decision. Steam ovens are becoming an increasingly popular option, offering a different way to prepare everything from vegetables and seafood to roast meats and freshly baked bread.

Unlike conventional ovens, steam ovens heat water to produce steam that circulates around food, cooking it while helping retain moisture.

One of their biggest attractions is the potential nutritional benefit. Victoria's Better Health Channel recommends steaming or microwaving vegetables rather than boiling them to minimise the loss of water-soluble vitamins. Steaming also requires little or no added oil or butter, making it a useful option for healthier meals.

Flavour and texture are another advantage. Steam helps prevent food from drying out, keeping fish, poultry and vegetables moist and tender while preserving their natural colours and flavours.

According to Australian consumer advocacy group CHOICE, steam ovens can also deliver impressive baking results. Its October 2026 review found that adding steam during bread baking helps dough expand before the crust sets, producing a better rise and crisp exterior.

Modern combination steam ovens offer additional versatility by combining steam with conventional fan-forced cooking. Depending on the model, they can roast, bake, steam and reheat leftovers without drying them out.

However, not every dish benefits from moisture. CHOICE advises that steam can reduce crispness in biscuits, meringues and certain pastries. Dedicated steam-only ovens also cannot brown food like conventional ovens.

Price is another consideration. CHOICE reports that ovens with basic steam-assist functions start at approximately $1000, while combination steam ovens generally start around $1500 and can cost several thousand dollars.

Maintenance requirements include regularly removing condensation and descaling the steam system.

The Australian Government's energy.gov.au also recommends considering dual-purpose ovens capable of both steam and conventional cooking.

For households regularly preparing vegetables, seafood, roasts or homemade bread, a steam oven could be a worthwhile investment. However, similar nutritional benefits can be achieved by steaming vegetables using a saucepan or microwave, without purchasing a specialised appliance.