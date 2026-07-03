Finding the right balance between work and personal life remains a struggle for many Australians, but workplace experts and government agencies say a combination of flexibility, clear priorities and self-care can help reduce stress and improve wellbeing.

The issue has gained increasing attention in recent years as changing work patterns, including remote and hybrid arrangements, have blurred the boundaries between work and home life. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), 36 per cent of employed Australians usually work from home, highlighting the growing importance of managing work and family responsibilities effectively.

One of the most effective strategies is exploring flexible work arrangements. The Fair Work Ombudsman notes that eligible employees can request flexible working arrangements, including changes to hours, patterns or locations of work, to help accommodate caring responsibilities and other personal circumstances.

Workplace boundaries have also become a greater focus following the introduction of Australia's "right to disconnect" laws. The Fair Work Ombudsman says employees now have the right to refuse unreasonable work-related contact outside their working hours, helping to support a healthier separation between work and personal life.

Experts recommend setting clear priorities and learning to say no to commitments that unnecessarily consume time and energy. Delegating tasks at home and work can also reduce pressure, while shared family calendars can help households coordinate appointments, sporting commitments and school activities.

Personal wellbeing remains another critical factor. The Australian Institute of Health and Welfare says meaningful employment and a suitable work-life balance contribute positively to overall wellbeing.

Time management continues to be a challenge for many households. Research based on Australian time-use data has found that many people experience feelings of being rushed or time-poor, particularly those balancing work with caring responsibilities.

Experts recommend setting aside time for exercise, relaxation and social connection, noting that maintaining physical and mental health can improve productivity, resilience and family relationships.

As workplaces continue to evolve, workers are increasingly recognising that achieving work-life balance is not about perfection, but about creating sustainable routines that support both professional success and personal wellbeing.