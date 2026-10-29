With the last few days of cool, wet weather looking to finally clear for the weekend, it’s the perfect time to head out for one of the region’s best and brightest open garden events at sunny Millthorpe.

Including several new major exhibit properties, this year’s Millthorpe Garden Ramble has 11 individual sites open for the event on Saturday, October 31, and Sunday, November 1. As well as varied in-town and rural gardens, special events include a dahlia-growing workshop hosted by the Central West Dahlia Society, and food and coffee stalls at some of the feature gardens. There is also a rose display at Millthorpe School of Arts by Orange and District Horticultural Society, a “Spotto” competition for the kids, and a barbecue run by Blayney High School students at one of the new gardens, which features 140 Buxus ball shrubs and a topiary walk!

Other gardens on display feature the full range of high-altitude styles, designs, and flora that have become the highlight of the Millthorpe event’s two decades of success. These include traditional English-style cottage settings, lush laurel hedges, heritage gardens with flowering perennials, grassy pathways with Iceberg roses and formal hedges, lipstick maples, lilacs, dogwoods, native gardens, “easy-care” formats, parklands, oaks and golden elms, Manchurian pear trees, and a Japanese-inspired design.

Run by a dedicated and friendly group of more than 100 volunteers, this community event uses its proceeds for village enhancements, including street trees, and to support local student scholarships through the Country Education Foundation. Ticket prices are still a very reasonable $25 for all 11 gardens (valid all weekend) or $5 per garden, with children free.

Gardens are open from 10am to 4pm both days. For tickets, go to humanitix.com or buy direct on the day at Ramble headquarters at Millthorpe Museum, 37 Park St; outside The Lodge in Victoria Street; or at any garden. For more details, go to the Garden Ramble’s website at www.millthorpegardenramble.com.au or the Millthorpe Village website at www.millthorpevillage.com.au, or follow Millthorpe Garden Ramble on Facebook and Instagram (@millthorpegardenramble) for up-to-date information.