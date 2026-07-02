The Great Western Highway at Victoria Pass is expected to reopen next year, with the NSW Government announcing the successful contractor to build a new, more durable crossing at Mitchells Causeway.

On Friday, June 26, the government announced that, following an accelerated procurement process, Seymour Whyte had been selected to construct a new crossing to reopen the main transport link between the Blue Mountains and Central West.

The government acknowledged that the uncertainty of the past few months had been incredibly difficult for local communities, but said there could be no shortcuts when it came to understanding the cause of the failure and determining the safest long-term solution.

Extensive geotechnical investigations carried out over the past few months confirmed that the bedrock beneath Mitchells Causeway remains stable, enabling a design that builds on the existing crossing rather than replacing it entirely.

The new crossing will see a bridge structure built over the existing Mitchells Causeway, supported by deep piles anchored into the stable bedrock below. The new structure will sit above, but independently of, the convict-built causeway, which will be stabilised as part of the work.

The government said that while the priority is restoring this vital transport link as quickly and safely as possible, the new crossing has also been designed to meet the region's future needs. It will be capable of accommodating an additional lane in future, something that was never possible with the existing roadway.

Major construction will begin as soon as possible in July, with specialist engineering and construction teams undertaking drilling, grouting and heavy piling activities to establish the deep foundations that will support a new, reliable and resilient crossing.

"I want to acknowledge how difficult the past few months have been for families, businesses, freight operators and everyone who relies on this road every day. Thank you for your patience while we worked to find the safest and fastest way forward," NSW Minister for Roads Jenny Aitchison said at a media conference last week.

"In 109 days, we have completed thorough geotechnical testing, convened a global industry roundtable, run an accelerated procurement process with leading Australian and international engineering experts, and finalised both the contract and the solution to reopen this road.

"Today's news will not be easy to hear. I know it will mean sitting down at the kitchen table, working out how your family moves around and what the next year looks like in practice.

"But I want to reinforce what this also means: we have a timeline, contractor and major construction on the new crossing beginning in July. The NSW Government will not apply a band-aid fix. We are building a new crossing designed to serve local communities and freight for the next 100 years, because this community deserves a permanent solution, not a temporary fix."

The government also announced an additional $20 million funding package to increase the financial support available to small businesses most acutely affected and expand the number of businesses eligible for assistance.

The package includes increasing the grant amount available to small businesses experiencing financial hardship in Mount Victoria, Hartley, Little Hartley and Hartley Vale from $10,000 up to $25,000, and expanding support to eligible businesses experiencing financial hardship to a wider area, including suburbs in Lithgow, Oberon and Blackheath, for grants of up to $10,000.

The increased public transport services, including extra rail, coach and bus services, will continue for the duration of the closure.