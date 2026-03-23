In a constantly changing and often challenging world, resilience is one of the most important skills a parent can nurture in their children, enabling them to bounce back and work through difficult experiences.

On March 26, the local private counselling practice, KidsHQ, invites parents and caregivers to an engaging and practical information evening focused on providing kids with the tools and strategies they need to manage challenges, cope with setbacks, and grow in confidence.

Kids HQ Clinical Lead, Emily Smith, said the evening will introduce parents and caregivers to clear, research-based strategies for developing children’s resilience and emotional intelligence.

“We know that parents and caregivers are the best resource for supporting children and young people as they're growing up,” Emily said.

“This workshop is an opportunity to support parents as they navigate a challenging world, and to support them to think about how they can buffer the challenges of the world, but also build their child's resilience and build skills in navigating that on a day-to-day basis.”

Building resilience is not about shielding young people from adversity, Emily said, but giving them the tools and support they need to bounce back from difficulties.

“The reality is in our world, we're faced with difficult situations, difficult experiences, and uncomfortable emotions on a day-to-day basis, and resilience is actually about being able to navigate that,” she said.

“It's about how do we create the environment and create a support network for them so that they bounce back from those challenging situations, so they are able to get through without experiencing too much hardship. Resilience is about being able to approach challenges and difficulty and discomfort and be able to work through it and come out the other side.”

Grounded in research and real-life examples, Emily said the presentation will offer clear, achievable strategies for parents and caregivers to help their child develop problem-solving skills, emotion regulation and a strong sense of self.

‘Raising Resilient Humans’ is a two-hour information session suitable for parents of primary and early secondary-aged children. The session will be held at the Orange City Bowling Club on Thursday, March 26, 6pm - 8pm.

Tickets are $50 via Humanitix: events.humanitix.com/creating-resilient-humans