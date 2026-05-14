Orange Ex-Services’ Club staff are wearing purple every Friday this month as part of an industry initiative to take a stand against domestic and family violence.

“Purple Friday” is a grassroots movement that began in Ballina after a local tragedy that shook the community during an already difficult time.

The idea is simple: wear purple on Fridays to show that violence has no place in our homes, workplaces or communities.

The campaign has grown quickly and gained momentum in 2025, when ClubsNSW launched Clubs for Community United Against Violence, a program focused on education, advocacy, and connection.

This year, the Orange Ex-Services’ Club is one of more than 200 registered clubs across NSW that are participating in Purple Friday.

Nathan Kelly, CEO of the Orange Ex-Services’ Club, said Purple Friday is all about raising awareness, starting conversations and making support visible in places people already trust

“Clubs are so much more than hospitality venues. They are trusted community hubs — places where people work, gather, connect, and sometimes seek safety. That gives us a unique responsibility and a unique opportunity when it comes to preventing and responding to domestic and family violence,” Mr Kelly said last Friday.

“When you walk into our club today, you can expect to see staff wearing purple shirts, hats, pins, etc. They will be ready to provide you with helpful information and practical resources — swiftly and discreetly.

“Today is all about raising awareness, starting conversations and making support visible in places people already trust ”

As well as club staff wearing the Purple Friday shirts, Mr Kelly said they will use every Friday in May to help promote awareness of support services like 1800RESPECT, StandbyU Foundation and Lifeline Central West.

“For those who aren’t comfortable talking, there will be digital screens, posters and other signage around the club for links to online support materials and phone numbers to call for advice and assistance," Mr Kelly said.

"Purple is a symbol of strength, courage and dignity and represents the club industry’s commitment to breaking the silence around domestic violence and standing in solidarity with those affected... It's up to all of us to raise awareness, educate and provide support."

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1800RESPECT Australia offers support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to anyone affected by domestic, family, or sexual violence.

Call: 1800 737 732

Text: 0458 737 732

Online chat, video call and other resources are available via 1800respect.org.au

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The StandbyU Foundation is an Australian-owned not-for-profit social enterprise, committed to helping people stay safe through easy-to-use solutions that combine the strength of human connections with proven, innovative technologies.

Call 1800 069 010 (followed by 2 on your keypad)

Email: info@standbyu.org.au

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Lifeline is a national charity providing 24-hour support to Australians in crisis or experiencing distress.

Call 131114

Text: 0477131114

Visit www.lifeline.org.au