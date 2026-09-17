Local businesses and business leaders will come together next Friday, September 25, for the gala celebration of the region's business community at the 2026 Business Orange Awards.

The annual awards recognise and celebrate business and professional excellence across a wide range of industry sectors, and this year has once again seen a record number of entries.

President of Business Orange, Amy van de Ven, said there are 124 finalists across 24 categories at this year's awards, which she said speaks to the depth of talent in the region's business community.

"Business Orange is proud to celebrate a truly outstanding group of finalists this year," Ms van de Ven said.

"This is a record number of individual organisations represented once again after already strong growth last year, and many of them are new businesses, which is great for the region.

"We actually saw such strong growth in our Professional Services category this year that we split it into two divisions to properly recognise the field."

Business Orange has expanded the 2026 program, which it says reflects the growth of the Orange business community.

This year introduces a new Excellence in Medium Business category alongside Excellence in Micro, Small and Large Business.

Also new this year is the Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award, which will celebrate the significant work of employers within the region over recent years to become more inclusive for the community, customers and workforce.

And the Excellence in Professional Services category has been split into two divisions, for businesses of four employees and under, and five employees and over, due to the record number of entries.

An independent panel has conducted the judging, coordinated in collaboration with other regional chambers and Business NSW.

The winners — including the coveted Outstanding Business of the Year — will be revealed at the Business Orange Awards Gala Night on Friday, September 25, at Banksia, Orange.

"Every finalist should be so proud of what they have achieved in such a competitive cohort," Ms van de Ven said.

The full list of the 2026 Business Orange Awards Finalists can be found at businessorange.com.au/business-orange-awards-finalists-2026