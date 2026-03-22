The Great Volcanic Mountain Challenge (GVMC) returns March 29, with hundreds of runners set to tackle the challenging mountain trails of Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas.

Since its first running in 2006, the GVMC has seen records tumble and participation soar, transforming from a gathering of just 180 courageous athletes to an anticipated 500 runners for this year’s race.

The 11-kilometre course, renowned for its three-peak climb and 520 metres of elevation, takes competitors along forestry roads and National Park trails, testing both road and trail runners alike. The GVMC’s unique route sees runners ascend Mt Towac and Young Man Canobolas before finishing at the summit of Gaanha Bula-Mount Canobolas, which stands 1397 metres above sea level.

It is a challenging event that has attracted elite athletes, including Australian Olympians Martin Dent and Victoria Mitchell, who currently hold the men’s and women’s records, respectively.

Previous winners returning to the GVMC include Olympian Ben St Lawrence, as well as Zbynek Hanys, formerly from the mountain powerhouse of Czech Republic. Before moving to Australia, Hanys had run a number of major races in Europe, including the extreme mountain relay Dolomitenmann in the Austrian Alps.

Describing the event, previous winner Jessica Ronan, said, "It's some beautiful fire trails and the weather was all misty, so it was quite the adventurous run."

"It's a unique course where you go up three summits," she continued, "so you can see exactly where you are in the field. That can be a bit nerve-wracking at times, but I think you just need to keep reminding yourself to keep pushing."

For those not quite willing to tackle the mountain summit, the popular Family Trail Run returns in 2026, offering a fun and accessible 5.5km course for runners of all ages and abilities.

“For the family that prefers less sweat and more fun, it’s an ideal way to experience the scenic beauty of Orange together,” said organisers.

This year, the GVMC is partnering with The Smith Family in support of the Learning for Life Programme. This initiative recognises that extra support for children experiencing disadvantage is crucial to keeping them engaged in their education so that they finish school and go on to further studies or a job. Donations can be made during the registration process.

For more information and to register, visit www.greatvolcanic.org or contact gvmcorange@gmail.com