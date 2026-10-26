The "horrific attack" on Helen Haines would lead many Australians to wonder if public life was safe for women, a senior minister says.

Anthony Albanese led tributes to Dr Haines as parliament resumed on Monday for the first time since the incident outside the Indi MP's electorate office.

Dr Haines was struck repeatedly by a four-wheel drive in what was an allegedly deliberate attack on October 19, losing both her legs.

Her first words after being woken by her doctors were of gratitude and concern for others, fellow MPs said.

Paying tribute in Question Time, Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek – the longest-serving woman in the lower house – said she would tell young women seeking a public role that "one hundred per cent, it is worth it".

But during her nearly three decades in parliament she had witnessed the tone of public debate becoming increasingly violent, which had been "supercharged" by social media.

"Every single day in (parliament), we make important decisions that change this country, change it for the better, and we can't vacate the field to the people who stop us from doing that," Ms Plibersek said.

"The industrial scale of the abuse that all of us receive, but I think particularly the women here receive, that has changed."

Independent MP Allegra Spender said Dr Haines' first words upon waking, as relayed to her husband Phil Haines, expressed concern for her staff, community, bystanders, first responders and medical personnel.

"That exactly speaks to the character of who you are," Ms Spender said.

Agriculture Minister Julie Collins echoed this, saying it was "not a surprise to any of us who know her".

"After everything that she has been through, she was thinking of others," Ms Collins said.

Dr Haines has been described as the "matriarch of the cross bench" by her friends and colleagues, some of whom were emotional.

Mr Haines sat resolute in the gallery, looking at the ceiling teary-eyed when his wife's good qualities were spoken of.

"The shock from what happened last Monday is like a stone in our hearts," Mr Albanese said, expressing his love, and the love of the nation, was with Dr Haines, her husband and her family.

"It is hard to think of anyone in this place with a more irrepressible twinkle in the eye, a twinkle that more than hints at a real inner strength."

Orange heart pins, representing the colour Dr Haines uses for her campaigning, held the white flowers in place. Independent MPs embraced as they walked in.

The silhouette of a cockatoo, cut from orange card, was placed on Dr Haines' chair by good friend and colleague Zali Steggall.

Mr Albanese also paid tribute to the bystanders, witnesses, and medical staff who assisted Dr Haines immediately after the alleged attack.

"We are also uplifted in the knowledge that on that terrible afternoon, we saw examples of the best of the Australian character," he said.

Ms Steggall and Monique Ryan became emotional when speaking about their friend.

''You're the matriarch of the cross bench, always the voice for respectful political debate,'' Ms Steggall said.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said it would be a ''resounding moment'' for Australia's democracy should Dr Haines resume her seat in parliament.

''What we must do is call out and confront the actual sources of intolerance, of intimidation, of political violence in our country."

Parliament opened on Monday with increased security in public areas, which the Australian Federal Police and government are continuing to work on.

A fundraiser for charity Save the Children, set up on Wednesday by Dr Haines' family in lieu of flowers, has surpassed $1.3 million in donations.