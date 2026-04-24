Canowindra's Age of Fishes Museum opened its doors free of charge for a special April day as it welcomed back renowned palaeontologist Dr Alice Clement of Flinders University for a Community Open Day.

Dr Clement was visiting the region as part of her ongoing research into the area’s exceptional Devonian fossil heritage. The museum encouraged anyone with an interest in fossils, science, or local heritage to attend and take advantage of this unique opportunity to engage with cutting‑edge palaeontological research right here in the Central West.

Dr Clement was being joined by a group of ten undergraduate students, making it an excellent chance for anyone interested in university pathways, palaeontology degrees, or scientific study to meet current students and hear firsthand about their experiences.