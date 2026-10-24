Almost 75,000 HSC students returned from school holidays to commence the final exams of their formal secondary education.

HSC students started their exam period at 9.50am on Tuesday, October 13, with English Paper 1, the first of 123 exams to be completed over four weeks running in 800 exam centres across the state.

The exam period will come to an end on Thursday, November 5, with Physics, and students will receive their results on December 16.

NSW Deputy Premier and Minister for Education and Early Learning, Prue Car, wished HSC students all the best for the exam period.

“Now is the time for students to put their best foot forward and show markers all that they have learnt over the past couple of years," Minister Car said.

“To the HSC class, take care of yourselves as you embark on this final high school milestone – get plenty of rest and sleep – and give it your absolute best.

"To their wonderful teachers: thank you for all you have done to help students get to this point."

NSW Education Standards Authority CEO Paul Martin said the HSC written exam period is one of the largest public exam operations in the southern hemisphere.

“Our main goal is ensuring exams are delivered fairly, securely and consistently for every student," Mr Martin said.

“Across NSW, schools, presiding officers, supervisors, markers and NESA staff are working together to support a smooth exam experience for students.

"To students, my message to you is to take pride in what you have achieved already. The HSC is one step in a much bigger journey,” he concluded.