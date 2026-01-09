The annual summer Australian Lamb advertising campaign has returned, taking aim at Australia’s drop out of the world’s top 10 happiest countries list last year and arguing that international rankings fail to capture what really makes Australians happy.

Released at the start of 2026, the new campaign responds to news that Australia slipped to 11th place on the global happiness index in March last year. According to Australian Lamb, the ranking overlooks the everyday moments that define the local way of life, from sausage sizzles at the hardware store to popping into the shops in swimmers.

To back up its message, Australian Lamb commissioned a national Australian Happiness Census, polling Australians about what drives their sense of wellbeing. The results found nearly three in four people, or 74 per cent, say they are happy most days or always, with an average happiness score of 7.3 out of 10.

Millennials reported the highest levels of happiness, with 85 per cent saying they feel happy most days or always. Spending time outdoors, friendly people and Australia’s natural environment ranked as key contributors to happiness.

The research also found a link between lamb consumption and happiness, with 49 per cent of respondents saying eating lamb should be a weekly ritual. Roast leg of lamb topped the list of favourites among happy Australians, followed by chops and cutlets.

Meat & Livestock Australia General Manager for Marketing and Insights Meat & Livestock Australia representative, Nathan Low, said the findings told a different story to global rankings.

“At first glance, the World Happiness Index might suggest Australians have lost their spark. But our research tells a different story – happiness here isn’t about rankings, it’s about togetherness, shared experiences, and the simple joys that make life distinctly Aussie,” Mr Low said.