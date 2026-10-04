Australia's oldest person has exchanged well-wishes with the oldest man in the world for their shared birthday.

Ken Weeks – born in Grafton, NSW, on October 5, 1913 – is celebrating his 113th birthday on Monday.

Australia's oldest person, Mr Weeks shares his birthday with the only man in the world older than him – Brazil's Joao Marinho Neto, who turns 114.

Women dominate the top of the list of the world's oldest people, led by 117-year-old Ethel Caterham from the UK.

To mark the occasion, Mr Neto sent his Australian fellow super centenarian a birthday message, while Mr Weeks recorded a video message in return.

Mr Weeks' granddaughter Eunice said she believed he had lived such a long life because of his resilience, independence and faith.

''While he is remarkable, l also love that he has lived a simple, ordinary life of industrious hard work,'' she said.

''To me he is a typical Aussie battler who just happens to be my grandad."

The super centenarian – a person who has reached their 110th birthday – has previously credited his longevity to an active lifestyle.

He was still walking into town every day to do his shopping after turning 100.

He is also a connoisseur of baked beans, with Heinz commemorating his 110th birthday with a can featuring his face.

Born the eldest of five children, Mr Weeks has lived in the Grafton area all his life.

He spent his childhood in the Clarence Valley, growing up on a riverside farm at Swan Creek, and went on to work building roads, driving trucks and buses and running local businesses.

He helped construct wartime airfields during World War II after he was unable to join the Royal Australian Air Force for medical reasons.

He married Jean McPhee in 1941 and the couple had two sons, Ian and Noel. They were married for 45 years until Jean died in 1986.

Mr Weeks continued living independently in his Grafton home until shortly before his 105th birthday, when he moved into the Whiddon Grafton care home.

Staff at the care home organised his connection with Mr Neto.

As part of his birthday celebrations, Mr Weeks toured the places that shaped his life, alongside his son Ian and granddaughter Eunice.

The places included Carrs Creek Primary School, which he attended, as well as the businesses he built and the church where he worshipped.

Ian Weeks said it was special to share the memories with his father.

''It's amazing that he is still so mobile and independent," he said.

"Reaching 113 is one thing, but being able to get out and about, enjoy experiences like this and continue doing the things he loves is truly remarkable.''