Emergency foster carers across NSW will receive a significant boost to financial support, according to the State Government which says it is more than doubling the immediate crisis care payment to help cover urgent costs when children are placed in their care at short notice.

From this month, carers working with the Department of Communities and Justice will receive $200 per child, up from $75 – the first increase to the payment in more than 20 years. The payment is designed to assist with essential items such as clothing, nappies and food when children arrive with little or no belongings.

The increase forms part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening the out-of-home care system and ensuring carers are better supported during emergency placements, including those occurring overnight or outside business hours.

Department of Communities and Justice Secretary Michael Tidball said emergency carers play a vital frontline role.

“Emergency carers play a critical role in providing immediate stability and safety for children at a time of crisis,” he said.

“This increase acknowledges the realities carers face when bringing a child into their home at short notice and strengthens our ability to support them to provide care that is safe, stable and responsive to children’s needs.”

The payment boost follows feedback from carers and advisory groups, who highlighted the need for better upfront financial support.

Chief Executive Officer of Carers for Kids NSW Renee Leigh said the change was a positive step forward.

“Emergency Carers open their home at a moment's notice to children arriving at their door with minimal belongings,” she said.

“It is a win that their requests are being actioned, so they can sustain their vital roles.”

The reform builds on a 20 per cent increase to the foster care allowance earlier this year and forms part of a broader child protection package.

The NSW Government is also encouraging more people to consider becoming foster carers, particularly over the Easter period, as demand for safe and stable homes continues to grow.