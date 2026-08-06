Recent figures reveal that LGBTQ+ people in rural and regional Australia believe discrimination is increasing, particularly toward the trans community.

The results of the latest Regional Rainbow Survey by Charles Sturt University (CSU) academics shows that LGBTQ+ members are still feeling unsafe to be their true selves.

Associate Professor in Marketing from the School of Business, Bathurst, Dr Clifford Lewis, and Professor Suzanne McLaren from the School of Psychology, Port Macquarie, conducted the Regional Rainbow Survey for the second year.

The survey was conducted with 117 adults living in rural and regional areas who identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community. Participants noticed more hate towards their community, particularly more transphobia and violence towards trans women.

More than 40 per cent of participants indicated they experienced discrimination from people they did not know, and approximately a quarter of respondents experienced discrimination at work and from family and friends.

Some 15 per cent indicated they experienced discrimination while accessing physical health care while 16 per cent said they wanted more gender-affirming health care services and knowledgeable general practitioners.

“LGBTQ+ people in rural or regional Australia still report worse mental health compared to those in our cities,” Dr Lewis said.

“One in three with a diverse sexual orientation, and two in five with a diverse gender identity, are not out to some degree. This speaks to the fear LGBTQ+ in regional communities live with.”

With Pride Month wrapping up on June 30, Dr Lewis said he hoped to spread the message of inclusion and let communities know they do not have to be trained professionals to be an ally.

“We need more allies in rural and regional towns,” he said.

“Allyship can happen in all the small things – like reporting anti-trans hate speech on social media, reminding your LGBTQ+ friends, family and neighbours that you love them, and calling out discrimination when you see it.”

Dr Lewis said CSU is committed to its value of inclusion through the Ally Network, a LGBTQ+ scholarship, and senior staff advocating for LGBTQ+ rights.

He hopes the continuation of the Regional Rainbow Survey will provide enough data to draw on to make meaningful changes for LGBTQ+ people, including government policies and safe community spaces.

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