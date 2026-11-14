The incumbent government in NSW is pledging to remove people from one of its oversubscribed institutions while its electoral rivals are planning on filling another.

Voters in the state head to the polls in March and competing pledges from the major parties about the state of health care and the justice system have taken centre stage.

The Labor government has announced if re-elected it will deliver a new "hospital-level" care service in homes across the state.

Treating an estimated 76,000 patients per year with complex health needs at home rather than in overcrowded emergency departments will ease the strain on hospitals, Premier Chris Minns said on Sunday.

"This commitment means more people can get that care at home, while we free up space in our hospitals for those who need it most," Mr Minns said.

"For patients recovering from surgery or managing serious health conditions, being able to receive hospital-level care at home can make a real difference."

The government hopes the scheme will free up the equivalent of 700 hospital beds.

The president of the NSW branch of the Australian Medical Association applauded the "outside the box" thinking of the government's announcement but cautioned it would not be a silver bullet.

"We must also ensure it does not replace the need to properly staff our public hospitals for patients needing acute care," Fred Betros said.

"We are calling for a NSW Medical Workforce Plan that adds at least 1000 net new senior doctor positions in public hospitals over four years."

On the other side of the political spectrum, the coalition is hoping a plea from a devastated family will ram home their concerns about bail laws.

In 2025, 21-year-old Luke Manassa was allegedly murdered by three teens in what police believe was a mistaken identity killing at Pemulwuy, in Sydney's west.

One of the three teenagers charged over Mr Manassa's death was on bail at the time, and Liberal Leader Kellie Sloane will be bolstered by the young man's family when she announces tough new bail laws on Sunday.

The coalition is proposing a "break bail, go to jail (Luke's Law)" in the young man's memory, should it form government in March which would force anyone on bail charged with another serious offence to be taken into custody.

"Luke's Law will put community safety first by ensuring dangerous, repeat offenders are off our streets," Ms Sloane said.

"Police are telling me that they arrest offenders, they're released on bail, and too often they go on to commit more crimes."

The Liberals are hoping "break bail, go to jail" combined with other rhyming pledges such as "adult crime, adult time" laws will convince voters of their law and order credentials.