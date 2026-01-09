Transport for NSW is urging motorists and public transport passengers to take extra care as heatwave conditions continue to grip the state, with rail operators implementing speed restrictions and cancelling some services to protect safety.

Sydney Trains and NSW TrainLink are closely monitoring the rail network as temperatures remain high for Saturday. While the Friday morning peak in Sydney ran on time, additional monitoring has been activated, with trains expected to operate at reduced speeds as extreme heat affects track and equipment.

Several heat-related speed restrictions were put in place across the Sydney Trains network on Friday. These include services in the Blue Mountains between Emu Plains and Lithgow. Authorities have warned these measures are likely to impact punctuality.

With temperatures forecast to rise further on Saturday, additional speed restrictions may be introduced across the network.

In regional NSW, buses are replacing trains on the Southern Highlands Line between Campbelltown and Moss Vale due to hot weather affecting track conditions. In the south of the state, forecast heatwave conditions, catastrophic fire danger and ongoing fires in Victoria led to the cancellation of some NSW TrainLink services, including Melbourne and Canberra trains, on Friday, January 9, with other services replaced by coaches.

Transport for NSW said the operation of TrainLink services will continue to be assessed, with a high potential for further cancellations, and passengers are being urged to reconsider travel plans over the coming days.

Passengers are advised to check transportnsw.info for public transport updates, Live Traffic NSW for road conditions, and official weather and fire warnings through trusted sources.