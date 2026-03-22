Seven years ago, dairy farming team Kate Mirams and her husband Peter Neaves took a leap, and it changed their soil forever.

Perplexed by the cost of keeping their herd in peak condition and keen to elevate the quality of their produce, they decided to experiment.

The result is a flourishing regenerative farming operation.

At a time when primary producers are staring down the barrel of financial hardship brought on by conflict in the Middle East, the couple won't be forking out big dollars for pasture-boosting fertilisers.

In fact they have very little need for the synthetic nitrogen crop inputs that are in short supply via the closed Strait of Hormuz.

Now or ever.

Their 130-hectare Gippsland property does, however, boast some of the highest pasture consumption rates in its region as measured by Dairy Australia's annual monitoring project.

They also rank in the top 25 per cent for return on assets.

It's captured the attention of other landholders both near and far, too, with 75 of them attending a field day at the Macalister River property this month.

"I'd say there's still some people who feel a bit confronted by what we're doing, but there's definitely more interest," Ms Mirams says.

She and Mr Neaves have essentially shifted to practices centred on biology and ecology, demonstrating that it's possible to remain profitable while reducing fossil fuel inputs and building soil and landscape health.

"It's a joyous thing," she tells AAP.

"I can enable microbes to give me something like $60,000 worth of free fertiliser and also to know that my soils are continuously improving, and so is the quality of the food I'm providing."

The farm these days uses about a tenth of the synthetic fertilisers it previously did with no impact on grass or milk production.

Its soils are also cooler and retain more moisture, creating a layer of resistance to fire and flood.

Key to the success has been diversity.

Ms Mirams and Mr Neaves grow up to 14 different species of pasture plants at once.

To begin with, some conventional fertilisers were used to boost growth, but it was mixed with water and applied to the plant leaves rather than added to the soil where it could leach away.

Worm juice packed with calcium, magnesium and beneficial microbes was also added to their crop seed.

The focus on healthier plants eventually meant soil improvement.

"So, here we are seven years later and we've had extraordinary results," Ms Mirams says.

"It's regenerative; farming for soil health if you like."

For Soils for Life chief executive Eli Court, the opportunity to invest in the practice highlights the best of reasons for reducing Australia's reliance on fossil fuels and chemical inputs.

"Around 90 per cent of our urea is imported and around half of that comes from Gulf countries. It's therefore at risk as a result of the conflict," he says.

"Around 90 per cent of our urea is imported and around half of that comes from Gulf countries. It's therefore at risk as a result of the conflict..."

"Shoring up fertiliser supplies at a time of crisis like this, is definitely important, critically important.

"Farmers need it, so we have to make sure that that supply is available.

"But like any other market issue, there are two sides the equation: there's the supply side and the demand side and... the public conversation, seems to be pretty focused on the supply side."

Fertiliser prices are experiencing a sharp surge, with urea jumping up to 50 per cent in recent weeks due to shipping disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz.

Yet Soils for Life would argue that Australia's National Food Security Strategy risks continuing to hitch food security to imported fuel inputs.

"We can look at making sure the supply of the things we need to produce food in this country are available," Mr Court says.

"And we can look at making sure on the demand side, we have the least possible need for external inputs that might be disrupted or... skyrocket for reasons that are outside of our control."

It's a point that has the support of University of Sydney food system expert Phil Baker.

"Narrowing policy to just fuel and fertiliser risks turning a food strategy into little more than an agricultural input strategy," he says.

"One that further locks us into fossil fuel dependence.

"Contrary to what industry is claiming, a broad, participatory consultation process is precisely what good food policy requires right now."