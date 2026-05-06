Children with cancer are entering an era of renewed hope, as Australia's first medical centre solely focused on their needs is unveiled.

The Minderoo Children's Comprehensive Cancer Centre opened its doors on Wednesday at Sydney Children's Hospital.

It is Australia's first dedicated cancer centre for children, integrating specialised cancer treatment, research and inpatient units designed with kids and their families front of mind.

Tanya O'Neill's son Jack survived a rare brain cancer, undergoing a personalised therapy program at the hospital.

"The physical environment matters so much to a terrified child and to a parent who hasn't slept probably in days," Tanya said.

"I've spent a lot of time on oncology wards, I know what it means to a family to have light, space, and privacy; to not share a single bathroom with a whole ward, to not have to stand in the corridor to make a hushed phone call."

Jack was treated through Zero, a medical initiative led by the Sydney Children's Hospital for children with high-risk and rare cancers.

Zero treats patients with a therapy that targets a specific genetic alteration in a child's DNA and will be a central program at the centre.

"There was a zero survival rate not too long ago, thirty, sixty years ago, when I was a kid," Health Minister Mark Butler said at the centre's opening.

"It was a death sentence for every child to be diagnosed with cancer.

"The lives of thousands and thousands of children and their families who are able to celebrate birthdays, see graduation... it's an extraordinary achievement in, really, just one lifetime."

In a rare show of political unity, Mr Butler credited former Liberal Health Minister Greg Hunt, who committed $100 million when the project began seven years ago.

The collaboration also includes the Children's Cancer Institute, Sydney Children's Hospitals Network, UNSW Sydney, the NSW state government and the Minderoo Foundation.

Minderoo founder and billionaire philanthropist Andrew Forrest was also at the opening with his foundation initially providing $20 million to the project.

He announced a further $3.6 million on Wednesday, but spent his time in the spotlight praising Tanya and Jack.

"Cancer cannot take the life of a child. It is the most terrible disease," he said.

"To see Jack with such joy and vibrancy in his eyes and determination in his spirit – Jack, thank you for being my mentor."

More than 1000 Australian children and adolescents are diagnosed with cancer each year.

The overall survival rate for childhood cancer has risen to over 80 per cent.