As one of the most iconic and celebrated performing artists of the 20th century, what were the odds that English glam rock superstar David Bowie would choose to film his most famous music video, “Let’s Dance”, in the sunny Central West Slopes and Plains?

But that’s exactly what happened when “The Thin White Duke” shot his now emblematic promotional clip at the Carinda Hotel in 1983.

From this event, a group of local ladies – committed Bowie fans themselves who wanted to bring something different to town – thought that an annual Let’s Dance festival was the perfect way to pay homage to the artist formerly known as Ziggy Stardust.

No music mecca by any standards, the sleepy bush community has each year for a decade frocked up and put on its best face for the Carinda Let's Dance Music Festival over each October long weekend.

From music played on the back of a truck, roads blocked off out the front of the pub, to big Bowie tribute bands playing on stage with sound and lighting like you wouldn't believe, the event is transformative for the 200-odd locals who play host to hundreds of Star Man diehards.

"The first Let's Dance in 2016 was held at the Carinda Hotel; we have also held it at the town hall, and now it's held at the sports/camp grounds," spokesperson for the event, Taryn Gough, told Dubbo Photo News prior to this year's festival.

“The festival had grown to include food vans, market stalls, and events that show-case our lifestyle, shearing demonstrations and dog-jumping,” Taryn said.

“We've had years that were cancelled due to flooding and COVID and this year marks our 10-year anniversary, which will also be our final ‘Let's Dance’ for some time as the committee decided to take a break indefinitely after this year,” she revealed.

The success of the event shows what a small community can do, if everyone pitches in.

“We have trivia held on the Friday night, bands on the Saturday from 12pm, as well as food vans, best-dressed prizes, and raffles,” she said.

“Sunday, the Carinda Hotel hosts the video clip re-enactment, with "Star Man" singing where Bowie sang, and also belting out many other of his hits. It's a vibe and on average we get 300 to 400 people in attendance.”

“It is such a great weekend, whether you're a Bowie fan or not. The weather surprises us each year, from super-hot days and cool nights, to the opposite!” Taryn enthused.