The Canowindra International Balloon Challenge has wrapped up for another year, but we could not help but bring you a handful of these stunning images of the skies above Canowindra, taken by Chris Watson of Farmpix, who has kindly let us publish some here.

We've been fans of Chris's drone photography for some time and have previously featured some of his photos on our cover.

We encourage you all to check out his Facebook page, where you can see more of his beautifully captured scenes from around the Central West. You can also find prints and calendars for sale at farmpix.com.au