Record entries, a 50th anniversary celebration, and one local legend again taking his rightful place behind his beloved cultivator and horses. It’s all on this weekend at Peak Hill’s Golden Plough competition.

In good news for local fans of this niche sport dating back to the mid-19th century, multi-competition winner Chris Chapman — the Blayney farmer who bagged the top prize six times, no less — is back!

With current forecasts of the possible return of the dreaded El Nino (dry weather) cycle creating potential headaches for the event, recent rain could not have come at a better time, Australian Draught Horse Stud Book Society Western Branch Secretary, Nicola Marshall, told Orange City Life.

“We’ve had 49mm of rain over recent days recorded at the venue, which is good, great for competition,” Nicola enthused.

“We’re also going to have a record number of entries across all categories,” Marshall added.

The event at the Peak Hill Showground has seen entries from all around the Central West and even interstate with Chapman again putting his hand up.

“People can still enter right up until the day, but we’ve already got 30–40 teams confirmed ranging form Bathurst, Blayney, Orange, Cowra, Dubbo, and even one from Exeter in Queensland.

“Chris has also confirmed that he’s competing, which is fantastic... he’s our record-holding winner.”

With many country events under threat from high fuel prices and the generally restrained rural economy, Marshall revealed that ticket sales are also on the up.

“We’re hoping for a record crowd; there’s actually a lot of interest in our social media, which is a good sign.

“This is our 50th year, the first one was in 1976, so we want to make it special,” Marshall revealed.

Ploughing competitions were very popular in rural areas for decades up until the tractor replaced the draught horse after World War II — with Millthorpe's Grand Western Lodge built for spectators of such events in 1901 — an example of their widespread appeal.

The 2026 Golden Plough will include Ladies, Junior, Novice, and Veteran ploughing divisions, horse‐led obstacle courses across three disciplines, demonstrations, markets, food stalls and family activities, and the headline Golden Plough Championship.

The Golden Plough is Australia’s premier event with competition based on the formation of straight, consistent furrows with competitors and their two-horse teams usually required to complete from between eight to 16 furrows on which they’re judged.

Spectators will not have to go hungry or thirsty during the two days of competition with craft makers also offering a range of bush products such as leatherware and other items for attendees, as well as camping on-site.

“Our markets and food stalls are also the most we’ve ever had with a lot of interest from a range of vendors; there’ll be plenty of food on hand!” Marshall said.

“We’ve also got the most sponsorship we’ve ever received, we’re expecting a great event,” she concluded.

The Golden Plough is on this weekend Saturday, May 30, and Sunday, May 31, at Peak Hill Showgrounds. For more information, go to: www.facebook.com/thegoldenplough