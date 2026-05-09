Australians don't like talking about death but as the population ages, conversations about the end of life could become increasingly important for care.

Every day, more than 450 people in Australia die from a life-limiting or terminal illness, according to Palliative Care Australia.

Palliative care can help those living with a disease that has little to no prospect of cure to optimise their comfort, dignity and quality of life.

But stigma can delay or prevent many from receiving the support they deserve.

"There is certainly fear in the community, but there's also a lot of misunderstanding," Palliative Care interim chief executive Simon Waring told AAP.

"Palliative care is actually about living well. It's not just about dying well."

Many think this kind of care is only for those in their last days or months of life, but it can support patients for months or years at a time.

When Mr Waring's son was diagnosed with childhood cancer, it helped teach his family how to care for him, allowing them to take him on adventures.

"He was terminal, but we took him bush camping," Mr Waring said.

"I got him in the estuary on a boat and he was trailing his fingers in the water.

"That was palliative care, but people don't realise just how effective it can be."

With the number and percentage of older Australians expected to make up 21 to 23 per cent of the nation's population by 2066 – up from 16 per cent in 2020, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data – access to palliative care will become essential.

But the system is already struggling to keep pace with demand for palliative care, particularly in rural and regional areas.

The federal government has been urged to spend $12.45 million every year to sustain palliative care in aged care programs, alongside other proposals, in Tuesday's budget.

In a bid to tackle stigma and improve awareness, Australians are also being urged to speak with loved ones about what kind of palliative care support they might want to receive.

"By having very simple conversations with each other... the fear begins to drop away and people will look for information," Mr Waring said.

Events will be held across Australia from Sunday as part of National Palliative Care Week.

They include a sector breakfast in WA, a summit in Victoria and orange-illuminated structures in Queensland in support of palliative care.