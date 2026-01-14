Motorists travelling towards Sydney along the Great Western Highway at Kirkconnell are being advised to plan ahead, with overnight roadworks set to bring changed traffic conditions early next week.

Essential pavement maintenance will be carried out on the Great Western Highway between the Sunny Corner Road and Sherwood Road intersections from Monday, January 19, to Wednesday, January 21, weather permitting. Work will take place nightly between 6pm and 5am.

Transport for NSW said traffic conditions will be altered during work hours to ensure the safety of road crews and motorists. Measures will include single lane closures, intermittent stopping, stop/slow traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h through the work zone.

Outside of work hours, the speed limit will return to the usual 100km/h.

Motorists are being urged to drive to conditions, follow the directions of traffic signs and controllers, and allow up to 10 minutes of additional travel time while the night works are underway.

Access for local residents and emergency services will be maintained at all times.