While no stranger to the music industry, Kate Ceberano has endured "many incarnations".

"I've hop-scotched across being an ingenue, found at 14, being a rock opera superstar at 20, a mother at 38," she said.

The singer, whose single Bedroom Eyes received platinum sales certification in 1989, said these milestones "alter your entire personality".

"It's like you've had a DNA bypass with every branch that grows and suddenly, you've got a whole new reason for living," she said.

With four decades of chart-topping music under her belt, Ceberano is a part of the fabric of the Australian music industry.

The singer kicked off her Australian Made Encore Tour in September – a 30-date run that is seeing her perform across the nation through to November. Her tour included performances in Orange and Tamworth at the start of this month.

On Sunday, she will perform at the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall.

Ceberano started the tour just months before her 60th birthday – another milestone she's looking forward to.

She compares it to feeling like "stepping across" one part of her life and into something brand new.

"Let's put it into terms that most women understand, which is menopause," she said.

"No amount of hoping will hold back the tides of nature. No amount of cosmetic surgery, no amount of intervention, no amount of numbing yourself will take away the actual fact that nature has a plan."

She believes once she relinquished that control and let nature do its work, she was rewarded.

"And the reward is: you have nothing to prove anymore," she said.

"And it's going to be the best part of my life."

Ceberano has been performing for decades, and while things change with age, she says touring hasn't felt any different.

"I've done thousands and thousands of gigs. It's almost par for the course, like walking and breathing at the same time," she said.

"Live music has always been in my DNA. It's what I do, and I even barely think about it."

What has changed for the singer is she now has a new motto: "If not now, when?"

And in an age of proliferating artificial intelligence, Ceberano finds touring more fulfilling than ever, valuing the connection and immediacy of performing live.

"You get on stage and people sit there not four feet from the front and you see their emotional expression, and you monitor and temper your work based on how they're feeling," she said.

"There's no known computer on the planet that has such an instinctive understanding of another species as oneself."

With people spending more and more time on their phones, Ceberano said "doing live music is the most punk act".