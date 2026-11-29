Nearly half of all recruiting employers in Australia have reported difficulty filling vacancies, according to the October Recruitment Insights Report from Jobs and Skills Australia.

"While (the 48 per cent figure) was well below the record highs recorded in 2022, recruitment challenges continued to be more pronounced than a year ago," the report said.

Regional employers continue to find it harder with the report confirming that "employers outside the capital cities are more likely to report difficulty recruiting staff".

Overcoming the problem could be a matter of timing.

Small to medium business operators traditionally see the weeks immediately after Christmas as a time to take a break, encourage existing staff to take annual leave, and in many cases close the doors during what they see as a quiet time of year.

It's also a time when many employers wind down their recruiting efforts. Google Trends data covering the past five years shows a marked decline in search interest in the terms recruiters typically use when looking for more information. Search interest for the term "recruitment" has slowed significantly over each December-January period from 2021 to 2025, and there's little reason to think it isn't about to happen again.

The decline is significant, almost halving from July to December in 2023, and the Google Trends data indicates a similar fall is coming at the end of 2026.

The 'up' side for savvy recruiters is the opportunity to stand out from the crowd. As other recruiters go quiet, it's arguably an excellent time to increase advertising for positions vacant – when there's less competition for the attention of potential employees.

It's not the perfect time, as many potential employees are on holidays, and some are away from their home town, and so recruitment advertising could be missed. But those who are looking to start the new year with a new career are likely to be searching for opportunity is a less cluttered recruitment marketplace. There's less competition for active talent.

Along with the search term "recruitment", this masthead's analysis of the Google Trends data included other buzzwords used by Human Resources departments including "hiring", "leadership" and "compliance". The rises and falls for all four terms were consistent across each 12-month period, falling during December and into January.

Google Trends data shows that search interest in “recruitment”, “hiring”, “leadership” and “compliance” typically falls in December and into January. Source: Google Trends

The employee hiring process can vary significantly from one company to another. That said, certain activities are fundamental. Here’s an overview of the six core steps that lead to hiring a candidate.

1. Define the selection criteria: To find the ideal candidate, first list the tasks and responsibilities for the open position. Next, determine the skills, education, experience and other qualifications that candidates must have to apply.

2. Post the job opening: To ensure as many people as possible see the posting, publish it on multiple websites and platforms. You have numerous options, including your company’s website, social media or local newspapers. You can also post on college and university employment sites, targeted job boards or through professional associations.

3. Screen the applications: This step involves reviewing resumes and cover letters submitted by applicants. Sort through them, choose the applications that meet the hiring criteria and reject those who don’t. You can also set aside applications you're uncertain about in a “maybe” category; in these cases, you may be able to clarify your assessment with a follow-up call or email to the applicant.

4. Interview candidates: Whether by phone, video conference or in person, an interview enables both the recruiter and the job seeker to confirm their expectations and ask questions. This step is also crucial for verifying that both parties share aligned values.

5. Administer various tests: Many positions require specific skills. Therefore, before moving on to the final stage, employers often require shortlisted candidates to complete aptitude tests to validate their abilities. At this point, the employer should also complete reference checks to ensure they’re making an informed decision.

6. Make the job offer to the right candidate: This is the most exciting stage of the process. The recruiter officially offers a position and its terms, including salary, holiday leave and other benefits, to the person they deem to be the best fit. The chosen candidate may then accept or decline the offer; they may also choose to accept the offer pending certain modifications.

For an optimal recruitment process, consult an employment agency in your area.

* This content is part of a paid partnership with Google to promote Google Trends.